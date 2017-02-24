White House asked key officials to deny reports of Russian contacts after FBI refused

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

1:22 Puppies and animal advocates visit elementary school students

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:44 How LECOM Park's new metal detectors will affect you at Pirates spring training

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently