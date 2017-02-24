Grandmother raises orphan and hopes for a break in lethal hit-and-run case

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments Pause

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City