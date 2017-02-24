Protesters say Buchanan is ‘missing in action’

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is apparently missing in action.
At least, that’s what a Sarasota woman is saying.
In the hopes that Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, becomes more engaged with his constituents on the topic of health care, Doreen Dupont has organized a “MIA Vern Buchanan” outside the gate of his home at Resort at Longboat Key Club on Sunday.
It started with an extended invitation for Buchanan to speak at a health care rally — that is in support of the Affordable Care Act — planned for Saturday at the Unconditional Surrender statute at 1 p.m. in Sarasota. She said she had “zero intentions to beat on him” at the rally, but his office turned it down.
“The congressman and his staff are unavailable,” Buchanan’s district director Sally Dionne wrote to Dupont in an email shared with the Bradenton Herald. “His field representative and/or I have already met more than once with you and other groups.”
Dupont, founder of the activist group #Indivisible CD-16 FL and organizer of the protest, said she felt she got snubbed because she said a lot of people are on Medicare in Buchanan’s 16th Congressional District, which covers Sarasota and Manatee counties and part of Hillsborough County.
“He’s always saying he wants to save Medicare, but he won’t get out and tell people that,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to start any kind of negative publicity at all.”
For that reason, Dupont organized the hour-long protest Sunday and plans to tote signs that read “Health care is a human right” and “Medicare for all” from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside of the 201 Gulf of Mexico Drive location.
“The congressman is happy to hear from constituents who want to voice their opinions,” said Gretchen Andersen, Buchanan’s press secretary, in an email.
Buchanan, who is still in in the Middle East this week, recently met with doctors and representatives from MoveOn.org — which currently is promoting “resistance” action while members of Congress are in recess — who shared their concerns about ACA, according to Andersen.
The representative plans to hold a town hall during the next district work period but a date has not been set, Andersen said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
