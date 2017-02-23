Here’s why you’re seeing red Xs on Facebook

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule Pause

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

1:16 Man tries to fight off armed robbers

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

0:21 Lakewood Ranch basketball coach Jeremy Schiller explains the meaning behind the, 'We For 3' goal

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

9:01 Video of rescue of 4 adults, 2-month-old from distressed boat in Manatee River

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled