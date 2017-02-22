White House says Melania isn’t in business. So why are her companies still active?

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

0:28 Shooting caught on video

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

1:19 Bradenton Christian discusses the Carrollwood Day press that ended its girls basketball season