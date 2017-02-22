Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-immigration White House

0:28 Shooting caught on video Pause

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

1:16 Man tries to fight off armed robbers

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old