Politics & Government

February 21, 2017 11:40 AM

Buchanan in Afghanistan to be briefed on counter-terrorism efforts

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Afghanistan

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, is in Afghanistan this week for a tour as part of a congressional delegation on national security.

Buchanan met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Hugo Llorens and U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson.

Through briefings, he learned about Afghan security, terrorist recruitment, radicalization and efforts to contain about 20 terrorist groups in the Middle Eastern country.

The congressman also met with troops from Orlando, Panama City and St. Augustine. About 8,500 American and 5,000 foreign ally troops are stationed in Afghanistan.

“Maintaining strong ties with our allies in the fight against terrorism is critical to our national security,” Buchanan said in a press release. “It was an honor and privilege to meet some of the Florida soldiers keeping us safe overseas.”

Buchanan plans on making a stop in Israel and other countries through the week.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos