Buchanan in Afghanistan to be briefed on counter-terrorism efforts

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, is in Afghanistan this week for a tour as part of a congressional delegation on national security.
Buchanan met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Hugo Llorens and U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson.
Through briefings, he learned about Afghan security, terrorist recruitment, radicalization and efforts to contain about 20 terrorist groups in the Middle Eastern country.
The congressman also met with troops from Orlando, Panama City and St. Augustine. About 8,500 American and 5,000 foreign ally troops are stationed in Afghanistan.
In Afghanistan on a national security trip. Met w/FL troops, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Afghan president. #sayfie pic.twitter.com/ltFDINns20— Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) February 21, 2017
“Maintaining strong ties with our allies in the fight against terrorism is critical to our national security,” Buchanan said in a press release. “It was an honor and privilege to meet some of the Florida soldiers keeping us safe overseas.”
Buchanan plans on making a stop in Israel and other countries through the week.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments