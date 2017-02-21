Taking on Trump's travel ban

African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"
President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed by reporters, he later said he wasn't aware of any.
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Iran nuclear deal, radical Islamic terrorism and peace efforts between Israel and Palestine during a joint news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Netanyahu said the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is strong, but "under your leadership, I'm confident that it will get even stronger."
President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.
Miami Republican Sen. Anitere Flores talks about a proposal to reform the K-12 school testing schedule during a press conference at the Florida Capitol on Feb. 15, 2017.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump is 'keeping a close eye' on the crisis at California's Oroville dam, during a press conference on Tuesday. Spicer describes the emergency as a "textbook example" of why passing an infrastructure package in Congress is so vital.
Steven Mnuchin was sworn in as the next treasury secretary on Monday night despite objections by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank. President Donald Trump made remarks about Mnuchin before the swearing in.
The day after National Security Advisor Michael Flynn announced his resignation from the post after less than a month, Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained what happened between Flynn and President Trump, and then urged Americans to look into the leaks coming out of the government and into why the Justice Department sat for so long on the information.