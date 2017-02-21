Taking on Trump's travel ban

The judiciary is the new front line: A group of lawyers scramble to get their clients into the country, while preparing a legal challenge to Trump’s immigration ban.
Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

