McMaster: 'In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, discusses the importance of criticism and feedback in the Army during this is excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general.
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Trump names Alexander Acosta of Florida as pick for labor secretary

President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick for secretary of labor during a news conference on Thursday at the White House. Acosta's nomination follows Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination. Acosta is the dean of Florida International University's law school and is a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida. He would be Trump's first and only Hispanic Cabinet member.

Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference on Wednesday that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned amid concern over ties with Russia, is a "wonderful man" who was treated "very, very unfairly by the media." Trump also asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on building Jewish settlements in order to pursue peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

