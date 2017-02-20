Politics & Government
Lt. Gen. McMaster describes enemy as adaptive, determined and brutal
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia discussed fighting the enemy in Iraq and Afghanistan during this is excerpt from an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became vacant last week with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general.Robin Trimarch The Ledger-Enquirer