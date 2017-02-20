Trump taps Army Gen. McMaster as new national security adviser

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery Pause

2:21 Work continues on the environmental classroom at Robinson Preserve

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:09 FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center commissioned

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:26 Pirates owner Bob Nutting addresses reporters

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip