Senate Dems wants HHS Secretary Price to explain HealthCare.gov changes

3:32 Now that Triangle Ranch is a conservation easement, its new owner is looking for ideas Pause

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

1:02 Bradenton artists stage immigration protest

0:54 45 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

0:41 Clerk catches toddler falling off counter

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:34 Massive python caught by police

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery