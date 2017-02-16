Trump names Alexander Acosta of Florida as pick for labor secretary

President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick for secretary of labor during a news conference on Thursday at the White House. Acosta's nomination follows Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination. Acosta is the dean of Florida International University's law school and is a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida. He would be Trump's first and only Hispanic Cabinet member.