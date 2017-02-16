Trump names Alexander Acosta of Florida as pick for labor secretary

President Donald Trump announced Alexander Acosta as his new pick for secretary of labor during a news conference on Thursday at the White House. Acosta's nomination follows Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw his nomination. Acosta is the dean of Florida International University's law school and is a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida. He would be Trump's first and only Hispanic Cabinet member.
C-SPAN

Politics & Government

Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.

