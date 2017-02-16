Trump names Alexander Acosta of Miami as labor secretary, first Hispanic in Cabinet

Miami native and law school dean R. Alexander Acosta has been chosen by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.
Acosta is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, a graduate of Harvard College and a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He also is dean of Florida International University’s School of Law, a position he has held since 2009, according to his biography on the school’s website.
If confirmed by the Senate, Acosta would be the first Hispanic to serve on Trump’s Cabinet.
Trump made the announcement at the White House, only a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder ended his bid for the post. Puzder withdrew after coming under intense attack from Democrats and a growing number of Senate Republicans made it clear they were not prepared to vote for him. Puzder’s troubles included his hiring of an undocumented worker as his housekeeper.
Acosta, who served as South Florida's top federal prosecutor during the second term of the Bush administration before joining FIU's faculty, not only boasts stellar conservative credentials but is recognized as a political pragmatist.
As U.S. attorney, Acosta was at first relatively unknown because after graduating from Gulliver Preparatory School in the Miami area, he went to college and then law school at Harvard University. In the Bush administration, he served on the National Labor Relations Board and then rose through the Justice Department to become head of the civil rights section.
Acosta, the only son of Cuban immigrants, gradually reconnected with Miami and cultivated strong relationships in the legal and law enforcement community to build up the U.S. attorney's office in his image. During his tenure, the South Florida office was known for prosecuting major drug trafficking, terrorism and fraud cases, including obtaining a conviction of super-GOP lobbyist Jack Abramoff in the notorious Sun Cruz casino case.
