February 15, 2017 5:54 PM

Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 15, 2017: Russia, leaks, the media is terrible, Israel

By Teresa Welsh

President Donald Trump sent of a tweetstorm Wednesday morning, objecting to a New York Times report that members of his campaign had been in repeated contact with Russian officials before he was elected.

Trump reiterated his now-familiar arguments that any news story critical of him or his administration is “fake news,” and that everyone should be more concerned about the leaks coming out of the government rather than the substance of the leaked information. Throughout Trump’s less-than-four-week-old administration, there have been a host of leaks out of the White House and other branches of government.

The president also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday. During a press conference, Trump walked back American support for a two-state solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, defying decades of American policy on the matter. He also told Netanyahu he’d like to less less Israeli settlement building.

Trump tweeted a link to a Bloomberg article quoting insurance company Aetana’s CEO saying Obamacare was in a “death spiral.” The president has advocated for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but Republicans have struggled to present a plan that would not impact coverage for the 20 million who gained insurance under the law.

Trump also held listening session with Retail Industry Leaders Association CEOs.

