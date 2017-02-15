Politics & Government

February 15, 2017 3:52 PM

Andrew Puzder withdraws from consideration as labor secretary

Puzder was set to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for his long-delayed confirmation hearing to lead the Labor Department. He had faced weeks of questions about his nomination amid a delayed review of his vast personal wealth, details of a rancorous divorce more than 25 years ago and revelations that his family once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.