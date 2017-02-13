Water issues to be discussed at Florida delegation meeting in D.C.

U.S. representatives Vern Buchanan and Alcee L. Hastings, both of Florida, are breaking partisan lines to bring the water issues to the capital.
The co-chairs of the bipartisan Florida congressional delegation will discuss the plagues of the state’s water, like toxic algal blooms, beach renourishment and red tide during its first meeting of 2017
The meeting will be held at the Rayburn House office building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
Sarasota Mayor Willie Shaw will be on the panel, as well as representatives with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers.
While green toxic algae plastered the east coast with smelly green goop, red tide blooms have killed thousands of fish on the west coast and continue to pester Manatee and Sarasota counties outside of its normal season.
According to NOAA, $82 million in economic losses can be attributed to toxic algal blooms.
“Our pristine beaches and rivers are a draw for Floridians and countless visitors each year,” Buchanan said in a press release about the meeting. “That’s why it’s so important that our delegation works together to ensure Florida’s oceans and waterways are clean and healthy.”
