Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.
The White House

Politics & Government

Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday the Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the former President kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.

