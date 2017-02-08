Politics & Government
Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology
During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.The White House