Trump won all 10 of the most religious states

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice Pause

1:05 Sarasota police attempt to identify armed robbery suspect

2:09 NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

0:49 Aerial view of Circus Sarasota

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account