Today in Trump Tweets, Feb. 8, 2017: ‘Easy D,’ Ivanka’s business, police chiefs

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton Pause

3:01 Police release surveillance video in theft of Kobe Bryant memorabilia

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:09 NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

0:07 Watch this dunk from a one-armed 8th grade basketball stand-out

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:39 Out-of-Door hits wild first-quarter buzzer-beater on way to district semifinal win

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto