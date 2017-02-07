Florida Gov. Rick Scott blasts state House over marketing funds

President Donald Trump speaks to troops on Monday while visiting the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country," Trump said.
Facing a packed auditorium and raucous crowd, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, defended his party’s national agenda and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s disputed executive actions to scale back Obamacare, ban refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
When 19-year-old Bahati Sudjonga arrived at the Boise Airport Feb. 2, 2017, he was greeted by more than 100 people. Sudjonga is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was living in a refugee camp in Uganda. His brother and sister moved to Boise five months ago from the same camp. Sudjonga is the last refugee the International Rescue Committee will be able to bring into Idaho until the four-month halt in refugee intake is lifted.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during a press conference on Thursday said the Treasury Department amended recent sanctions imposed by the Obama administration that prevented U.S. companies from exporting electronic products to Russia.
White Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump's first military raid that occurred in Yemen in January was a success despite both U.S. and civilian casualties. "This was a very very well thought out and executed effort," Spicer said.
For the first time, the White House press briefing also took questions via Skype. Lars Larson, a conservative talk show host, was among the first group of people to ask a question at a White House presser without being in Washington, D.C.