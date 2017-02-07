Ted Cruz talks to Democratic protesters on a Fort Worth street corner

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Pause

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

2:17 February is Birth Defect Prevention Month

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

0:46 Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar