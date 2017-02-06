President Trump to speak in Tampa

President Donald Trump will make a Monday stop at MacDill Air Force Base, a visit that is expected to be a meet-and-greet with military.
He will have lunch with service members, then deliver his first remarks at U.S. Central Command as president.
Trump also has plans to meet with Gov. Rick Scott.
The president is expected to thank military for their service and likely to talk tough on ISIS.
In the background of the president's visit is the legal challenge to his executive order that put a hold on people entering the U.S. from seven countries he deemed hotbeds for terrorists.
It was overturned by a federal district judge in Washington state on Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend seemed confident the White House would get the travel restrictions back in place.
"President Trump has made it clear he is going to put safety and security of the American people first, and the executive order he signed suspending travel from countries that have been compromised by terrorists is consistent with that objective," Pence said.
"It is quite clear that the president has the ability to determine who has access to this country when it comes to national security."
The Justice Department filed an emergency motion in federal court just after midnight Sunday, but the appeals court decided not to hear the case on an emergency basis. It said it needed more time to review the issue.
It's not known if President Trump will address the legal action over his executive order during his Florida visit.
