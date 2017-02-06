Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque

Press Secretary Sean Spicer during a press conference on Thursday said the Treasury Department amended recent sanctions imposed by the Obama administration that prevented U.S. companies from exporting electronic products to Russia.
White Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump's first military raid that occurred in Yemen in January was a success despite both U.S. and civilian casualties. "This was a very very well thought out and executed effort," Spicer said.
Rex Tillerson, former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was sworn as the nation's 69th secretary of state by Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Tillerson was confirmed by the Senate in a 56-to-43 vote.
About 400 people rallied at Miami-Dade’s government headquarters Tuesday as leaders demanded the county defy President Donald Trump and refuse to extend local jail time for immigrants wanted by federal authorities.
President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch is a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge. He was born in Denver and is 49 years old. He’s the youngest Supreme Court nominee in nearly 25 years.