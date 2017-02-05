GOP senators repudiate Trump’s latest defense of Putin

0:35 Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race Pause

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks

0:43 Lee Daniel breaks down win at Bradenton Area River Regatta

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:48 Final race in third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts