Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 4, 2017: Executive order and a ‘so-called judge’

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta Pause

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

1:04 Bradenton Area River Regatta begins

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

1:31 Powerboat Superleague tabs large field for Bradenton Area River Regatta

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast