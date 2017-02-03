Obamacare repeal could devastate public health and CDC funding

2:42 Bradenton Area River Regatta final preparations Pause

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

1:38 Southeastern Guide Dogs featured in 'Puppy Bowl' commercial

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano