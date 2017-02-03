President Trump to visit Tampa

President Donald Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base on Monday.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced it during a Friday briefing.
MacDill Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Central Command.
The visit will be Trump's first to Tampa since his swearing-in as president.
We'll post more information and details about the visit when they become available.
