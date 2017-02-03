Politics & Government

February 3, 2017 1:42 PM

President Trump to visit Tampa

President Donald Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base on Monday.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced it during a Friday briefing.

MacDill Air Force Base is the home of U.S. Central Command.

The visit will be Trump's first to Tampa since his swearing-in as president.

We'll post more information and details about the visit when they become available.

