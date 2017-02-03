A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Idaho's last new refugees before federal freeze

When 19-year-old Bahati Sudjonga arrived at the Boise Airport Feb. 2, 2017, he was greeted by more than 100 people. Sudjonga is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was living in a refugee camp in Uganda. His brother and sister moved to Boise five months ago from the same camp. Sudjonga is the last refugee the International Rescue Committee will be able to bring into Idaho until the four-month halt in refugee intake is lifted.