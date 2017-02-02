Obamacare repeal is a giant risk for California’s dwindling Republicans

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 Pause

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"