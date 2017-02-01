Supreme Court nominee reminds Buchanan of another justice

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan praised President Donald Trump’s nomination of appeals court Judge Neal Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
“Judge Gorsuch is a terrific choice to replace former Justice Antonin Scalia,” Buchanan said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Like Justice Scalia, Judge Gorsuch is an intellectual leader who strictly interprets the constitution and does not believe in judicial activism.”
“I hope his impeccable legal credentials and the fact that he was confirmed without opposition by the Senate in 2006 will lead to a fair and balanced nomination hearing in the Senate,” Buchanan said. “At age 49, he is the youngest nominee in 25 years and could leave a positive legacy for the country.”
