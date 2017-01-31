Rick Perry gets Democratic support in his bid for energy secretary

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota Pause

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at rodeo

0:58 A 'No Swim Advisory' has been posted for Palma Sola South Beach

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida