Refugee ban will increase anti-American sentiment, State Dept employees argue in dissent

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at North Carolina airport

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:26 Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students