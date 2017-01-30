Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

Protests against Trump's refugee ban popped up across the country on Saturday and Sunday.
Alexa Ard McClatchy

Politics & Government

Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

Protesters, lawyers and elected officials were at J.F.K. Saturday where nearly a dozen travelers had been detained, according to an airport official. They were detained following the day Trump signed an executive action that tightened the United States' refugee and visa policies.

