Here are the executive actions Trump has taken so far

In the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency, he has used the power of the Oval Office to take first steps toward fulfilling his campaign promises and reverse the actions of his predecessor Barack Obama. Here is a full list of the executive actions and orders Trump has signed since taking office:
- On Inauguration Day, Trump signed his first executive order to lessen the “economic burden” of the Affordable Care Act for states, by allowing the Health and Human Services Secretary to delay or waive any requirements that would apply a financial or regulatory cost.
- Trump stopped all regulations that had been pending from the Obama administration until his own administration had a chance to review them.
- Trump signed a memorandum to withdraw the United States from the trade negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
- Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy, which prohibits foreign non-governmental organizations that perform or advocate abortions from receiving federal funds.
- A third memorandum froze hiring in the federal workforce, with the exception of the military.
- Trump issued two presidential memorandums to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, to which environmental groups have objected strenuously.
- Trump signed an executive order to speed up the process for environmental reviews and approvals of certain infrastructure projects.
- Trump signed a memorandum requiring that the steel and metal for U.S. pipelines be produced inside the country.
- Trump signed an action that would have the Secretary of Commerce review and lessen federal regulations on manufacturing.
- On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing the secretary of homeland security to begin the process of building a wall along the Mexico border, hire more Border Patrol agents and end a “catch and release” policy.
- Trump signed another executive order Wednesday enabling the secretary of homeland security to crack down on sanctuary cities and take more aggressive action to identify and deport undocumented immigrants. The order authorized the secretary to hire 10,000 more Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers and sanctions on foreign countries that refuse to accept their immigrants after deportation.
- Trump released a proclamation to acknowledge National School Choice Week Thursday, pledging to expand school choices for students.
Comments