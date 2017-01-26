White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R- Fla) was one of the most outspoken Republicans against the nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State. But on Jan 23, Sen. Rubio announced he had decided to vote yes in the Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing to officially nominate Tillerson before the entire Senate.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”
President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.