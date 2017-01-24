Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his first official press briefing on Monday clarified to reporters his controversial remarks on crowd size at President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Our intentions are never to lie to you," said Spicer.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”
President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.
Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.