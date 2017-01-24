Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.
In a little over five minutes and without taking any questions, Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded the media's coverage of inauguration, "This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period," Spicer said.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement. It already inspired sister marches around the world.
During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.