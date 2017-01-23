Three generations of women, marching on Washington

In a little over five minutes and without taking any questions, Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded the media's coverage of inauguration, "This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration. Period," Spicer said.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement. It already inspired sister marches around the world.
During his first full day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to thank intelligence officers for their service. “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump,” said the president.
Protesters clashed with police along L Street and 12th Street in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police used pepper spray in to push protesters back. Flashbangs were also set off.
Rev. Franklin Graham closed out Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump by saying his prayer was that God would bless the new president, his family, his administration. It started raining as Trump began his inauguration speech.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escorted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to a military helicopter parked outside the East Front of the Capitol after Trump took the oath of office.