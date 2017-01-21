Women’s march for rights takes over DC

Throngs of people streamed into the nation’s capital Saturday to attend a massive march in support of women’s rights and civil rights and in protest of President Donald Trump, potentially overshadowing his inaugural festivities a day earlier.
Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington – the center point of the marches – say their event could attract as many as 200,000 participants. But those estimates were increased to 500,000 as the morning unfolded.
Early indications were that the crowds could meet that estimate. The capital’s Metro system warned that “stations and trains are very crowded.” Remote parking lots in Virginia and Maryland suburbs filled to capacity early in the day. Crowds were reported at rail stations as far as Baltimore.
Protesters bearing signs, many wearing the knit pink hats that have become a symbol of the march, continued to pour into an area near the National Mall as the first speaker, actress and activist America Ferrera, took the stage.
“The president is not America. His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America,” Ferrera said.
Trump attended an interfaith prayer service Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral that drew a number of dignitaries from his newly installed administration. That took him far from the National Mall as it filled with protesters
"It's frigging amazing," marveled Sarah Lankford, 17, of Chandler, Az., caught in a sea of marchers approaching the National Mall. "I'm in my element!"
Lankford was in town with a school group for the inaugural weekend and said she was delighted that the crowd appeared larger than that for the inauguration.
"The police told me it was already bigger than yesterday, three hours ago," she said.
"This is history in the making and I just love it," she said. "It's not divisive Like the election, it's beautiful."
Susan Sherman, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, said she felt compelled to attend after hearing Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis would be speaking. “How could a child of the 70s not come?”
Other participants were equally vocal, holding up provocative protest signs and cladding themselves in pink “pussy hats.”
"We were going to go to the march in New York but yesterday we just decided we would always regret not being here," said Sarah Wilbanks, 26, who works for a childrens’ nonprofit in New York City. She and two friends decided to drive to Washington on Friday night, arriving after midnight.
"Suddenly it seemed like all my friends in New York were trying to coordinate rides and cars to come down," she said. "I think we just care about these issues so deeply that we needed to come to the main march."
Katie Archbold, 32, from San Francisco said it seemed her entire flight was women going to the march. She said she was inspired by an older woman who told her about a suffragette march that overshadowed President Wilson's inauguration, to demand that he allow women the right to vote. She said support for women's rights and planned parenthood was the issue of our time.
"Trump is already impacting healthcare. This is happening. When he sees the march today, I hope he listens.”
The crowd brought together ordinary working women, mothers, daughters and powerful legislators alike.
"It's really important that we show everyone that America is diverse," said Washington state Sen. Patty Murray, the top-ranked woman among Senate Democrats. "There are a lot of us who want this new administration to know that the divisive hateful language that attacked so many people through the campaign is us, and we are here. It's our country, too, and we're fighting."
Murray, who first ran for the Senate in 1992 as "a mom in tennis shoes'" laced up her tennis shoes for the March and posted a photo of them on her Facebook page.
As one of the Senate's top liberals, she said it was "very difficult" to Attend Trump's inauguration on Friday but she said it was important to do so.
"You know, it was very difficult to watch this transition when we have fought so hard to move the country forward and to listen to Trump talk about our country in a very different way than I feel about it," Murray said in an interview Saturday morning. "But I also recognize that the most Important thing about yesterday was that we do have a peaceful transfer of power. .... What goes around comes around and when Democrats win again we want to make sure that we are there for everybody and I felt that it was important that he see that there's a lot of us there who make up this country."
Much of the morning’s drama, though, unfolded further from the Mall as protesters fought to board Metro trains.
Ben Banyas, 32, marveled early Saturday morning at Rosslyn station as train after train pulled up to the platform packed with other marchers: "Holy cow, they're going to fall out if they open the door!"
Banyas said he had arrived in Washington from Pittsburgh Friday afternoon, specifically for the march, though he said previous protests he had attended in college could barely rival this one. As each packed train went by, a cheer rose from the rapidly growing crowd on the platform, punctured by bursts of applause. It took four trains passing before Banyas and his two friends squeezed onto a Blue Line train, planning to go to L'Enfant station.
"It's going to be so big," he said, adding that he planned to continue the work by organizing letter-writing campaigns after he returned home.
The first impression of Heather Brandt, Columbia, S.C., of the Women’s March on Washington at the National Mall: I love all the pink hats. It’s great.
Brandt spent more than an hour on the D.C. metro subway getting from the outskirts of the nation’s capital to the center, the National Mall, where the march was taking place. She said it was a crowded train ride, but an exciting one. Every stop brought more and more committed women on to the train.
“As someone who did not want the new president to be president, I want him to do well,” she said. “If he fails, we all fail. But that doesn’t mean I won’t use my voice.”
Brandt, an associate professor of public health at the University of South Carolina, said she listened to the new president speak on Friday, and became convinced: “It’s more and more important now to stand on the right side of history. We want to make sure that we retain the advances we’ve made, in pay equity, in reproductive rights.”
Women cheering as they exit the metro at Union Station #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vQ0bu37zQa— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 21, 2017
Trains on the OR/SV/BL lines are so packed that virtually no one is getting on #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Z5ZtpNLOnR— Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) January 21, 2017
A video of one Metro station in Rockville, Maryland, showed a large crowd waiting to board the train to downtown D.C.
Shady grove metro station y'all pic.twitter.com/1J64PawoVw— Young Angeline (@angelineking47) January 21, 2017
Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/YOaaQ41v1s— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2017
The event immediately drew size comparisons to Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. That event drew an estimated crowd of about a quarter million, far less than he had predicted.
What the same DC Metro station looked like on Inauguration Day vs. what it looks like today pic.twitter.com/gi8GBoqni5— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 21, 2017
A WMATA employee of 15 yrs, who wouldn't be named, says it's busier already than at any point yesterday during #inauguration #WomensMarch— Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) January 21, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated.
Elizabeth Koh, Josh Magness, Rob Hotakainan, Matt Schofield and Lesley Clark contributed.
Eric Wuestewald: @eric_wuest
Comments