Inauguration Day: President Donald J. Trump

President-elect Donald Trump, right, salutes as he arrives with his wife Melania Trump to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Patrick Semansky
AP
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Evan Vucci
AP
Spectators wait in the rain on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.
John Minchillo
AP
Police use pepper spray on protesters in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president.
Mark Tenally
AP
Anthony Messina of Brooklyn, N.Y., stand on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the inauguration of Donald Trump.
John Minchillo
AP
President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade drives down Pennsylvania Avenue for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Susan Walsh
AP
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Evan Vucci
AP
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir wait for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Patrick Semansky
AP
Spectators gather on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
John Minchillo
AP
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Patrick Semansky
AP
President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Patrick Semansky
AP
Supporters react as President-elect Donald Trump appears for his inauguration, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP
Demonstrators march on the street near a security checkpoint inaugural entrance, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president are making their mark on Inauguration Day.
Jose Luis Magana
AP
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Matt Rourke
AP
Supporters of Donald J. Trump watch as he is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Ken Cedeno
McClatchy
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, Former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Former President George W. Bush, left to right, wait for the 58th Presidential Inauguration to begin at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP
President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Patrick Semansky
AP
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.
Evan Vucci
AP
Trump supporters Richard Rapps (left), Priscilla (center), and Lauren Ward (right) from Ft. Meyers, FL, celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy