People are using their cities’ bridges to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration

2:46 Monitoring Florida Bay Pause

1:21 Water managers begin draining water into Everglades National Park for the first time in decades

1:29 Nick Goody, Josh Renick and Harry Saferight inducted into State College of Florida Hall of Fame

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

2:32 Local businesses are now thinking a lot about employee wellness

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:59 Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Feb. 4