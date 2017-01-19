Creators of Trump protest posters wanted to raise $60,000. They raised $1.3 million.

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide Pause

3:26 The Folk School at the Florida Maritime Museum starts classes

0:57 Florida killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:21 Steer showmanship showcases exhibitor skills

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:31 Powerboat Superleague tabs large field for Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise