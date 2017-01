Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.