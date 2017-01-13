In ‘open carry’ Florida, more guns could mean safer citizens, advocates argue

0:25 Pablo Vargas discusses his game-winning goal Pause

1:17 Manatee County Fair opening night "smooth," manager says

2:50 Bradenton officials react to deadly pedestrian report

1:58 Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots