Trump wants to repeal Obamacare rapidly, but offers no details for replacement

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store Pause

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

1:30 Angelina "Angel" Colonneso sworn in as Manatee County Clerk of Court

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

2:37 The man who robbed a bank live on Facebook is charged, FBI says