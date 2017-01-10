Will Trump back new effort to grant residency to immigrants who join the military?

1:30 Angelina "Angel" Colonneso sworn in as Manatee County Clerk of Court Pause

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

10:01 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology