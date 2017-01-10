Intel chairman questions why DNC denied FBI access to investigate Russian hacking

In the first public Senate intelligence committee hearing since federal officials released a declassified report on Russian hacking, Chairman U.S. Sen. Richard Burr sought to zero in on why the Democratic National Committee didn’t give the FBI direct access to servers and devices that had been compromised in a cyberattack.
FBI Director James Comey told Burr the agency and its investigators made “multiple requests at different levels” for access to DNC infrastructure and John Podesta’s devices for the purposes of investigating cyberattacks and subsequent information leaks. Podesta was chairman of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Burr, a North Carolina Republican, asked Comey whether FBI forensics investigators needed access to affected devices and servers to probe Russian hacking.
“Would that access have provided intelligence or information helpful to your investigation,” Burr asked during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Comey answered such access renders the “best evidence” but investigators had to settle on getting information about the cyberattack through a reputable private company that worked with Democratic hacking victims.
“We’d always prefer to have access hands-on ourselves,” Comey said.
He told Burr he did not know why the DNC and Clinton’s campaign chairman wouldn’t give the FBI direct access.
During Burr’s period of questioning Comey and U.S. Director of Intelligence James Clapper, he also sought to clarify publicly whether Russian hackers may have altered DNC or Podesta emails before leaking them. Clapper said there was no evidence of manipulation prior to leaks.
U.S. intelligence community officials say Russia ran an extensive and aggressive “influence campaign” during the 2016 election, with the intent of damaging Clinton’s candidacy and boosting President-elect Donald Trump’s chances of victory.
Burr, who will lead the ongoing Senate intelligence committee investigation, promised on Tuesday a non-partisan approach and to follow the “intelligence wherever it leads.”
He said he’s instructed a select group of committee staff members to review the underlying, classified evidence and sources that have led the intelligence agencies to conclude Russia meddled in U.S. affairs.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments