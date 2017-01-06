Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

North Carolina’s legislature passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. The bill could be repealed this week. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."
Protesters with signs stood outside the South Carolina State House in Columbia to urge electors to not vote for Donald Trump. State law says electors have to vote the way that the voters voted in the election.
Rapper Kanye West made an appearance in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 13, 2016. He did not talk to reporters before hopping on the elevator, but when he came back into the lobby, President-elect Donald Trump was with him. The musician, who was recently hospitalized, has shown support for Donald Trump at multiple concerts after the election.
In a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest suggested that it is easy to figure out who benefited from the Russian cyber hacking during the election. He went on to say now it is the special responsibility Congress to take a close look at the potential impact it has on national security and the integrity of the U.S. government.
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Tokyo-based parent company of Sprint Corp. has agreed to invest $50 billion and create 50,000 jobs in the United States. Trump made the remarks with Masayoshi Son, chairman of Sprint and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. that owns more than 80 percent of Sprint.
In his last major national security speech, President Barack Obama defended his approach to national security, saying the fight he's led against the Islamic State group has been relentless, sustainable and multilateral. Obama was speaking at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, home to US Special Operations Command and US Central Command.