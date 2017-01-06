Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

Americans and people from around the world reflect on moments that meant the most to them.
The White House

HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's controversial law

North Carolina’s legislature passed a law that prevents transgender people from using government-run bathrooms corresponding to the gender with which they identify. The law — House Bill 2 (HB2) — has incited a state-wide civil liberties battle. The bill could be repealed this week. Here is the timeline of the so-called "bathroom bill."

Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

Rapper Kanye West made an appearance in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 13, 2016. He did not talk to reporters before hopping on the elevator, but when he came back into the lobby, President-elect Donald Trump was with him. The musician, who was recently hospitalized, has shown support for Donald Trump at multiple concerts after the election.

Obama: Strategy 'breaking the back' of Islamic State

In his last major national security speech, President Barack Obama defended his approach to national security, saying the fight he's led against the Islamic State group has been relentless, sustainable and multilateral. Obama was speaking at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, home to US Special Operations Command and US Central Command.

