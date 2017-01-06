Not all cybersecurity experts believe U.S. allegations of Russian hacking

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet Pause

2:01 How to hit a flop shot

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop